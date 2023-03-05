Top legislator co-chairs seminar on draft revised Land Law

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), co-chaired a seminar contributing ideas to the draft Land Law (amended) in Hanoi on March 4.

The event was held by the HCMA to create a forum for scientists, experts, former lecturers, officials and Party members of the academy to discuss and contribute opinions to perfect the draft law.



The top legislator emphasised four basic issues that need to be thoroughly grasped when amending and supplementing the Land Law following the conclusion of the Party Delegation to the NA and the NA Standing Committee.



Firstly, it is necessary to closely follow and institutionalise guidelines, orientations and policies in the 13th National Party Congress Document, as well as Party resolutions and conclusions, and the legislature’s resolutions.



Secondly, the revised law should inherit the stable regulations of the law on land over the past periods that have been proved to be correct.



Thirdly, the uniformity, compatibility and feasibility of the legal system to create motivation for socio-economic development.



Fourthly, the amendment process needs to be implemented in a methodical, scientific and objective manner, with selective reference from the experiences of countries, and the collection of opinions from people.