Top legislator chairs national conference on election preparations

Politburo member, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

The event was co-chaired by Politburo member, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC); Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Vice Chairwoman of the NEC Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, State Vice President and Vice Chairwoman of the NEC Vo Thi Anh Xuan; Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Vice Chairman of the NEC Nguyen Hoa Binh; and member of the Party Central Committee, NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, who is a member of the NEC.

The conference was held at the NA Building in Hanoi and connected online with 34 province-level and 3,321 commune-level sites nationwide.

The conference drew the participation of senior leaders of the Party, State and Government, members of the NEC, representatives of central agencies and mass organisations, as well as leaders of provinces and cities. At the grassroots level, representatives of local election steering committees, election commissions and communities joined the event via teleconference.

Addressing the meeting, Thanh stressed the significance of the conference in reviewing preparations, identifying difficulties and adopting solutions to ensure the success of the upcoming election. She noted that this election features several new points, including the organisation of two-tier local administration model, a shortened election process, and stronger application of information technology and digital transformation in the election work.

Since the NA adopted a resolution on June 25, 2025 establishing the NEC, a large workload has been carried out. The council acknowledged the proactive and responsible engagement of central agencies and local authorities at all levels.

With only 17 days remaining until the polling day, participants were urged to maintain a high focus to complete the remaining tasks thoroughly and synchronously. The election has been identified as a key political task in 2026, aiming to ensure it is conducted democratically, lawfully, safely and economically, and truly becomes a nationwide festival of the people./.