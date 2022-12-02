Top leaders congratulate Laos on National Day

On the occasion of Laos’ 47th National Day (December 2), Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 1 sent congratulatory letters to Laos’ Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and NA Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane.



In the letters, the top Vietnamese leaders expressed their delight at great achievements gained by the Lao people in the cause of national building and defence, which have helped ensure political security, improve people’s material and spiritual lives, and enhance the country’s position in the international arena.



“We always consider the great and comprehensive victories of Laos as a source of encouragement for Vietnam in the process of renewal, construction and defence of the Fatherland,” they wrote.



“In the joyful atmosphere of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022, we are very pleased to see that the great friendship, special and pure solidarity, faithful bonds, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong and generations of leaders and people of the two countries, which are a decisive factor for the victory of each country's revolutionary cause, have been and are being consolidated and developed in a more effective and substantive manner, meeting the aspirations and interests of our two countries”.



The Vietnamese Party, State and people are consistently committed to working with the Lao Party, State and people to preserve and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and all-round cooperation between the two countries, considering it an invaluable asset for the revolutionary cause of each country; and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world, they added.



On the same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.



Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung sent greetings to his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane./.