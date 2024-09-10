Top leader welcomes Lao Party General Secretary, President Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds a welcomes ceremony for General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi on September 10 morning (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse in Hanoi on September 10 morning.



The Lao leader and his spouse as well as the high-ranking Lao delegation are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 10-13.



The visit is taking place right after To Lam was elected as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee. It is the second to Vietnam by General Secretary and President Sisoulith since the 11th National LPRP Congress in January 2021, and follows a state visit to Laos by To Lam as President of Vietnam in July 2024. It is a vivid demonstration of the great friendship, special solidarity, and faithful and pure relations between the two Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos.

It takes place at a time when the two Parties and countries are strongly implementing the resolution of each Party and actively preparing for all-level congresses in the lead up to the national congresses of the CPV and the LPRP. Besides, the Vietnam - Laos relations are flourishing and have obtained numerous important achievements.



The trip is considered one of the significant milestones in the history of the bilateral ties, helping develop the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to a new height in an increasingly effective and practical manner to secure prosperity for people in each country.



Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam held talks with his Lao counterpart at the CPV Central Committee headquarters./.