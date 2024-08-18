Top leader visits Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League headquarters relic site in Guangzhou.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam pays floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam paid floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park, and visited the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League in Guangzhou city, Guangzhong province, on August 18 morning.



At the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park, a cultural tourist attraction of Guangzhou city, the Vietnamese leader and his entourage laid a wreath of flowers and offered incense in tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai.

Pham Hong Thai was born on May 14, 1895 in Hung Nguyen district, the central province of Nghe An. Thai tried to assassinate then French Governor-General Martial Merlin when he visited Guangzhou. After the unsuccessful assassination, he was hunted and then threw himself in the Pearl River on June 19, 1924.



Thai is the only foreigner buried in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park besides 71 two Chinese martyrs, who died during the 1911 Wuchang uprising.



General Secretary and State President Lam and his entourage then visited the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League at No. 13 (now No. 248 – 250) on Wen Ming street, Guangzhou city, a place connected to the revolutionary career of late President Ho Chi Minh during 1924 – 1927.



They were moved to see the photos documenting years of activities of President Ho Chi Minh with local people.

The delegation of the Party and State of Vietnam is extremely moved to visit the relic site of the headquarters of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, General Secretary and State President To Lam wrote in the guest book.



It is the place where beloved President Ho Chi Minh spent his years of revolutionary activities, trained Vietnam's first generations of loyal communists, witnessed the impartial and pure international communist sentiment, traditional friendship, solidarity and close bonds as both comrades and brothers between the two Parties, two countries and two peoples, Lam said.



He sincerely thanked Chinese Party and State, and the Party Committee and administration of Guangdong province for always paying attention to preserving and conserving the relic site. “May the Vietnam-China friendship last forever”, he wrote./.