Top leader visits Vietnamese Embassy, meets with OVs in Beijing.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (standing) talks with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing on August 18 evening and met with its staff, representatives of the Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese students in China.



At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai briefed the leader on the embassy's activities, and the situation of Vietnam-China relations, and the Vietnamese community in China.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam noted that this was his first visit to China in his new role at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse. The state visit is of significance, following the two historic visits by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China in 2022 – which made him the first foreign leader invited by China to pay an official visit after the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and by Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to Vietnam in December last year.



The leader stressed that the trip aims to discuss with Xi and other key Chinese leaders measures to deepen and elevate the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and to build a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, serving the interests of both nations' people and contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Vietnam always treasures and prioritises the development of its relationship with China, he affirmed.



Hailing the Vietnamese community’s efforts to foster the Vietnam-China friendship, the top leader underlined the need for them to continue making greater endeavours in diplomacy, trade, academic research, and integration into the local community.



He wished that the Vietnamese embassy would further improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, propose new cooperation mechanisms tailored to the specific conditions of both nations that benefit both sides while adhering to international law and for peace and development; and foster the bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges.



The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the Vietnamese communities abroad, including those in China, an integral part of the great national unity bloc, he said, adding that the State is committed to providing all necessary support for Vietnamese citizens living abroad.



The leader expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in China will continue staying united and offering support for mutual development, comply with local laws and contribute to the development of the host country, while always keeping a strong connection with the homeland.



Earlier, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, laid a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the embassy's campus./.