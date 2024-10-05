Top leader treasures Vietnam - Laos relations

The meeting between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) and General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Paris on October 5. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam had a meeting with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Paris on October 5, during which he said he appreciates the Vietnam - Laos ties, an invaluable asset of the two nations and an exemplary and pure relationship which is rare in the international relations.



At the event, which took place on the sideslines of the 19th Francophonie Summit, he expressed his sentiments over the support that the two countries have given to each other to overcome the impacts of the recent natural disasters, which, he said, reflects the fraternal bonds between the two nations.



Thongloun Sisoulith, for his part, stressed that Laos has attached much importance to the relations with Vietnam and made efforts to nurture and bring the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations to a deeper fashion.



He took the occasion to convey his greetings to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man while recalling the outcomes of his state visit to Vietnam and the annual meeting between the two Poliburos in September.



The two leaders spoke highly of the Vietnamese and Lao ministries, sectors, branches and localities’ sound coordination and implementation of major orientations that the two Politburos reached consensus at the previous meeting, affirming that they will continue directing competent agencies to concretise the high-level agreements, cooperation between the two Parties and States as well as bilateral mechanisms.



Amidst complicated developments across the globe, the two leaders laid stress on the value of the Vietnam - Laos and Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia solidarity, and agreed to continue coordination with Cambodia to develop the cooperation among the three nations into a more substantive and effective fashion, meeting their practical demand and development requirements in the new period, with priority given to enhanced cooperation and connectivity of the three economies./.

