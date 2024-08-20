Top leader of Vietnam visits Central Party School of China

The working session between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and leaders of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on August 20. (Photo: VNA) General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam visited and had a working session with the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on August 20 morning as part of his state visit to China.

The meeting was attended by Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, along with leaders, professors, lecturers, and students of the school.



The Chinese Central Party School provides training for medium- and high-ranking officials, as well as cadres working on youth affairs from across China. It holds an important position in the research, popularisation, and promotion of the CPC’s ideology. It serves as a national research institute for social sciences and philosophy, and also a new-style high-level advisory body with Chinese characteristics.



General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, as well as preceding leaders of the country like Mao Zedong and Liu Shaoqi, used to act as rectors of this school.



Addressing the meeting, General Secretary and President To Lam said that with its significant contributions and outstanding achievements, the school has gained a large number of good experiences in all aspects, from researching, teaching, training, and building of the cadre contingent to innovation, technology application, and development promotion, which is a good source of reference for Vietnam.



He noted as the one who founded, led, and trained the CPV, late President Ho Chi Minh always affirmed that personnel and personnel affairs form a critically pivotal and urgent issue that affects everything, and that personnel are the roots of all jobs, so training personnel is the root work of the Party.



Inheriting and developing the thought of Ho Chi Minh, personnel and theoretical affairs are always among the fundamental issues to which the CPV attaches special importance throughout its congresses.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam (front, second from left) visits the hall of traditions of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China on August 20. (Photo: VNA)



Personnel, cadre training, and theoretical affairs also received special attention from late General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, a particularly excellent leader of the Vietnamese Party and State, a staunch and prestigious Party member, a brilliant example of studying and following Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style, a keen theorist, and also a great friend of the Chinese people as General Secretary and President Xi described, according to Lam.

He emphasised that over the past years, cooperation between the Chinese Central Party School and Vietnamese partners, including the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, has been unceasingly consolidated and developing extensively.



The two schools have worked together for more than 30 years, since 1993, with a wide range of activities. Their cooperation has obtained many outstanding results, directly helping the Vietnamese academy improve its research and teaching capacity, and also reform its training framework and methodology along with policy research and consulting. That has helped enrich the theoretical achievements of the two Parties and contribute to the enhancement of bilateral cooperation, the Vietnamese leader added.



Lam briefed the participants on major tasks of the Vietnamese Party in the time ahead, including preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.



Regarding the freshly-signed memorandum of understanding between the Chinese school and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), he suggested them step up exchanges, and the sharing of theories on Party building and national management, as well as experience in personnel training and theoretical research.



The two sides should co-organise workshops on scientific research, both online and offline, he continued.



Stressing Vietnam’s demand for improving the capacity of its officials and Party members, especially managers, the leader suggested the Chinese school help with the work through flexible forms.



Writing on the guest book, Lam expressed his belief that the school will carry forward its traditions to outstandingly complete the tasks and missions assigned by the CPC Central Committee, and his wish that the relations between the school and its Vietnamese partners will grow more intensively, effectively and practically, contributing to fostering the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. Also in the morning of August 20, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation visited MEGVII technology company in Beijing.



Founded in 2011, MEGVII is a leading technology firm specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) products and solutions. The company employs nearly 3,000 employees and operates research and development centres in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Nanjing, and Chengdu. MEGVII's commercial products have supported hundreds of thousands of developers and served over 3,000 clients worldwide.



So far, MEGVII has won 28 global AI competitions, owned about 1,900 patents and has contributed to the development of 33 AI industry standards in China.

The company has also collaborated with universities to establish talent training facilities and develop educational programmes. MEGVII’s research institute in visual computing is renowned for its leading global scale and extensive academic relationships with research institutions around the world, achieving widely recognised technical milestones.



With its advanced research capabilities and practical expertise in AI, MEGVII has established an integrated AI product system that combines hardware and software, providing industry solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and other sectors./.