Top leader of Cuba to pay state visit, attend celebration of Vietnam’s 80th National Day

The trip from August 31 to September 2 will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse.
  First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (Photo: VNA)  

 

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his spouse are scheduled to pay a state visit to Vietnam and attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the success of the August Revolution and the National Day of Vietnam from August 31 to September 2.

The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

