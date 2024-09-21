Top leader leaves for UNGA 79, state visit to Cuba

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse leave Hanoi for the US on September 21 morning (Photo: VNA)



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 21 morning for a trip to attend the United Nations Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), hold working sessions in the US, and later pay a state visit to Cuba.

The visit to Cuba will be made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse.

Prominent in the delegation are Politburo members: Nguyen Hoa Binh, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence; and Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security.

The trip to the UN is of significance since it continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s contributions to the world’s largest multilateral organisation, as well as the country’s proactive and active engagement in the settlement of regional and international issues.

On the other hand, the working visit to the US coincides with the first anniversary of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and their preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025. This is an important occasion for both sides to look back on the achievements that their new partnership framework has generated and, at the same time, discuss major orientations and measures for sustaining the trend of positive, stable, and substantive development of their relations in many years to come.

Meanwhile, the state visit to Cuba serves as evidence of the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, which have consistently been viewed as a precious asset that the two Parties, States, and peoples have exerted their utmost efforts to nurture. It also shows that Vietnam attaches great importance to Cuba along with the latter’s position in its foreign policy./.