Making news
Top leader lays wreath at monument to Cuban national hero
The event was also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and several leaders of Cuban ministries and sectors.
They observed a minute of silence in memory of the Cuban hero, who sowed the seeds of friendship between the two nations in the late 19th century.
The Vietnamese leader, his spouse and the delegation arrived in Havana on September 25 evening (local time), beginning a state visit to Cuba.
The visit, made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse, serves as evidence of the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, which have consistently been viewed as a precious asset that the two Parties, States, and peoples have exerted their utmost efforts to nurture. It also shows that Vietnam attaches great importance to Cuba along with the latter’s position in its foreign policy./.