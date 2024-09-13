Making news
Top leader gives encouragement to flood victims in Phu Tho
According to a report of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board, typhoon-induced heavy rains from September 7 to 11, combined with water released from upstream reservoirs, caused rapid rises in river levels across the province and wide spread flooding.
The natural disaster resulted in two deaths, seven injuries, and nine missing persons so far. Emergency evacuations were carried out for 7,015 households due to flooding and landslides. Several medical, educational, and cultural facilities also sustained damage. Agricultural losses included 6,400 hectares of rice and crops submerged or flattened, 127 hectares of forests uprooted, and 2,000 hectares of aquaculture areas were breached or destroyed. Transport infrastructure was severely impacted, with landslides covering roadways and the T7 pier and two spans of Phong Chau Bridge on National Highway 32C collapsed.
The preliminary estimate of total damage is over 250 billion VND (10.17 million USD) (excluding damage to the Phong Chau Bridge).
At the meeting, provincial leaders requested support from the central government for the construction of a new bridge to replace the old Phong Chau, the reinforcement and upgrading of weak dike sections, and improvements to wave barriers along the Thao River’s left and right banks. Additionally, they called for assistance in materials, equipment, and resources for disaster prevention and rescue efforts.
On behalf of the Party and State, the top leader expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the local victims.
He noted that the highest priority for all flood-hit localities is to rescue people, with the armed forces playing a central role. All available resources, equipment, and sci-tech applications should be utilised to search for the missing and ensure absolute safety for rescue forces, while efforts should also be made to care for flood victims, early restore the supply of water, electricity and telecoms services, resume production, business and normal social activities.
Regarding Phu Tho's proposals, the Party General Secretary and President highlighted the importance of the Phong Chau Bridge, not only for Phu Tho but also for neighbouring provinces, and stated that its reconstruction must be prioritised and completed as soon as possible.
Concerning the reinforcement of vulnerable dike sections along the Thao River, he instructed the province to research and implement structures capable of withstanding severe weather events to ensure the safety of local residents.
On this occasion, the top leader presented gifts to Phu Tho, while the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front donated 30 billion VND to aid the province's recovery efforts./.