Top leader attends celebration of 1st anniversary of Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership
Addressing the event, the top Vietnamese leader reviewed the history of the Vietnam-US relationship, describing it as a rare process and a model for international relations in post-war healing and relations building.
Although the two countries had their first exchanges more than two centuries ago, they had to go through many challenges and ups and downs, from former enemies in the war, to become friends and develop their relationship to a comprehensive partnership in 2013, he said.
After 10 years of implementing the comprehensive partnership with important steps achieved in strengthening trust and enhancing mutual understanding, the framework has created a solid foundation for the two countries to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development in 2023 as President Ho Chi Minh wished.
Lam underlined that this result is the crystallisation of countless efforts to heal and build lasting trust over three decades by many generations of leaders, administrations, parliaments and people of the two countries.
He welcomed the encouraging results obtained by both sides after one year of upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, holding that with the comprehensive and specific content of the new relationship framework, there is plenty of room for the two sides to continue to deepen and promote the bilateral relationship in a stable and substantive manner, bringing more benefits to the people of the two countries as well as contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
More importantly, this helps both sides build trust, an important foundation so that "we can together build a bright vision for our future relations, so our two peoples and our descendants will always be good friends and partners of each other" as General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stated during his historic visit to the US in 2015, the top Vietnamese leader emphasised.
With a look to the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-US relations in 2025, Lam proposed that the two sides should continue to strengthen close coordination to effectively implement the Vietnam-US Joint Statement in 2023, especially increasing contacts and delegation exchanges at high levels, while making science and high technology cooperation such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, and high-quality human resources training a strategic breakthrough in bilateral relations, and continuing to prioritise collaboration in overcoming the consequences of war, contributing to building and strengthening trust between the two sides.
The two sides should strengthen dialogues based on a straightforward and constructive spirit, shared interests and legitimate concerns of each other, and foster coordination, making more contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.
Lam once again stressed that over the last 30 years, the two sides have joined hands to create a historical highlight which is a model in international relations described as a beautiful picture woven by many people, including both outstanding leaders and unsung contributors.
On this occasion, he thanked the US Government and people for their timely support for Vietnam in response to the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.
Sharing his personal experiences when witnessing the difficulties during the normalisation and promotion of bilateral ties, former US Secretary of State John Kerry underlined that thanks to efforts by generations of both sides’ leaders and people, the two countries today not only are delighted at their success in finding a formula for healing war wounds but also stand a chance to realise what the second US President - John Adams used to say, which is together giving the younger generation opportunities that the current generation could not imagine.
As one of the friends of Vietnam, Kerry voiced his hope that next year, the two sides will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties by together looking towards the future.
For his part, Senator Dan Sullivan offered condolences to the families of Typhoon Yagi victims. He also expressed appreciation of contributions by generations of US parliamentarians such as late Senator John McCain and former Senator John Kerry to the normalisation and promotion of bilateral relations.
Sullivan affirmed that the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, backed by both the Democratic Party and Republican Party of the US, boasts great development potential and will actively contribute to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
The US Congress will continue supporting a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Vietnam that holds leading importance in the region, he remarked.
* Earlier, the top leader met with the leadership of the Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) and several US friends.
The Party General Secretary and President expressed his appreciation for the personal support for Vietnam by Dr. Kang Kyung Wha, President of
the institute and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and asked the ASPI leadership to further support the enhancement
of cooperation with Vietnam and ASEAN.
He also extended thanks to US friends such as former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russell, Assistant Secretary of State Dan Kritenbrink, and Ambassador Marc Knapper for their significant contributions to the establishment of the countries’ comprehensive partnership in 2013, and its recent upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The Vietnamese leader said Vietnam wishes to continue receiving strong support and companionship from the international community, particularly the US, in its development journey in this new era.
ASPI leaders and US friends took the occasion to congratulate Vietnam on its achievements in national reform and development, which have elevated the Southeast Asian country's international standing and reputation.
Delighted by the Vietnam-US relations comprehensive strategic partnership and the tangible results achieved over the past year following the upgrade, the friends of Vietnam reiterated their commitment to supporting the ties’ stable and sustainable development, serving the interests and aspirations of their people and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. They also affirmed their readiness to accompany Vietnam in its robust development process./.