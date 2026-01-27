Top Lao leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith lays a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on January 27, 2026. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, along with a delegation of high-ranking Lao officials, laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on January 27 to pay tribute to Vietnam’s late leader as part of their state visit.



Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung joined the delegation.



The wreath bears the words “President Ho Chi Minh lives forever in our revolutionary cause.”



Among the enduring legacies left by President Ho Chi Minh, his vision of pure international solidarity—especially the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos—stands out as one of the most remarkable and moving examples. President Ho Chi Minh himself laid a firm foundation for this special relationship.



The Lao leader and his entourage then laid flowers at the monument to fallen heroes and martyrs on Bac Son street.

The day earlier, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace for General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state.



The top leader of Laos had talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam, and met with State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. The Lao leader and Party General Secretary To Lam co-chaired a conference to announce the results of the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.



General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith’s visit to Vietnam—the first country he has visited in his new role following the successful congress of each Party—marks a historic milestone at a moment of great significance for both nations. It reflects the special importance that the Lao Party and State, as well as Thongloun Sisoulith personally, attach to Vietnam – Laos relations, helping elevate bilateral ties to a new level and reaffirming the determination of both countries' leaders and peoples to preserve and strengthen their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion./.