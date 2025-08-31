Top Chinese legislator starts official visit to Vietnam

NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (L) welcomes Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji at the airport. Photo: VNA

Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at noon on August 31, starting an official visit to Vietnam.

During the three-day visit, which is made at the invitation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Zhao will also attend a ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam on September 2, and co-chair the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC.

The Chinese delegation was welcomed at the airport by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Office Dang Khanh Toan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan, and Vice Chairman of the NA Committee’s for National Defence, Security and Affairs Affairs Don Tuan Phong.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s resident correspondents in Beijing ahead of the trip, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh said Zhao’s visit underscores the two countries’ mutual respect and strong political will to deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.



The top Chinese legislator’s official visit and co-chairmanship of the first meeting of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese NA and the Chinese NPC will not only strengthen legislative cooperation but also reinforce achievements across diplomatic channels of the Party, State, Government, parliament, and people. This provides a solid political foundation for stronger, more stable, and effective collaboration in all aspects, including politics – diplomacy, defence – security, trade, investment, science – technology, and people-to-people exchanges.



Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei said the trip is an opportunity for the Chinese Party and Government to extend their warm congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts on the 80th National Day, reflecting China’s respect for the bilateral ties and the building of a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



The visit also demonstrates China’s strong support and close friendship with Vietnam, affirming mutual support and shared commitment to the path of socialism, implementing common perceptions between senior leaders of the two Parties and nations, and advancing the building of the Vietnam – China community./.