Top Chinese leader sends thank-you letter to Vietnamese Party chief
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to thank him for cabling a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin.
The following is a translation of the letter:
Thank-you letter
To: Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee,
Dear Comrade General Secretary,
On behalf of the Chinese Party, State and people, I sincerely would like to thank you for sending a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin and to convey the thank-you from comrade Jiang Zemin’s family to you.
Comrade Jiang Zemin had joined hands with Vietnamese leaders to promote the normalisation of China-Vietnam relations and established the 16-world motto of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking towards the future" which has had a deep and far-reaching impact on the development of the China-Vietnam relationship.
Recently, comrade General Secretary had a very successful visit to China. We discussed major orientations for the development of the China-Vietnam ties and reached important common perceptions. I attach great importance to the development of the China-Vietnam relations and stay ready to work with you to promote the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height in the new era.
I would like to send the best wishes to you./.