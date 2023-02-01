Top Chinese leader sends thank-you letter to Vietnamese Party chief

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong to thank him for cabling a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin.

The following is a translation of the letter:

Thank-you letter

To: Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee,

Dear Comrade General Secretary,

On behalf of the Chinese Party, State and people, I sincerely would like to thank you for sending a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin and to convey the thank-you from comrade Jiang Zemin’s family to you.

Comrade Jiang Zemin had joined hands with Vietnamese leaders to promote the normalisation of China-Vietnam relations and established the 16-world motto of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking towards the future" which has had a deep and far-reaching impact on the development of the China-Vietnam relationship.

Recently, comrade General Secretary had a very successful visit to China. We discussed major orientations for the development of the China-Vietnam ties and reached important common perceptions. I attach great importance to the development of the China-Vietnam relations and stay ready to work with you to promote the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height in the new era.

I would like to send the best wishes to you./.