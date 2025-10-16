Making news
Top 20 female sci-tech students of 2025 honoured
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee on October 15 announced the 20 outstanding female students who win the 2025 Vietnam Female Students in Science and Technology Award.
Among them are three students in information technology; two in computer science; two in mechanical engineering and technology; six in electrical, electronic, and telecommunications engineering; five in chemical, material, metallurgical, and environmental technology; one in applied biology; and one in architectural and construction engineering technology.
The 20 awardees are all excellent students, many of whom are active Youth Union members and volunteers, recognised for their academic achievements and contributions to their surrounding communities.
The award not only honours these exceptional young women but also highlights the wisdom, ambition, and confidence of a new generation of female intellectuals who are helping build a strong science and technology sector and drive Vietnam’s development and integration into the world.
Each winner receives a certificate of merit from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, a trophy, and a cash prize of 5 million VND (approximately 190 USD).
Originally established in 1997 as an award for outstanding female students in information technology, the Vietnam Female Students in Science and Technology Award aims to recognise and encourage women’s achievements in science and technology, contributing to the training of a high-quality female workforce in these fields.
In 2025, the award continues to be launched across 152 universities and academies nationwide with training programmes in eligible science and technology disciplines./.