Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 announced

The lists of Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces and Promising Young Faces of 2025 have been officially unveiled.

The Top 10 Outstanding Young Vietnamese of 2025 include Le Kien Thanh (education); Pham Anh Tuan and Dang Thi Le Hang (scientific research); Nguyen Chi Dong (labour and production); Pham Chi Nhu (business and startup); Doan Van Chi (national defence); Tran Quoc Khanh (public security); Nguyen Dinh Bac (sports); Hoa Minzy (culture and arts); and Mua A Thi (social activities).

The nine Promising Young Vietnamese of 2025 are Tran Minh Hoang and Nguyen Luong Thai Duy (education); Nguyen Pham Nhat Thien Minh (scientific research); Le Thi Hong (business and startup); Nguyen Van Thanh (national defence); Nguyen Huu Dung (public security); Nguyen Thi Huong (sports); Phuong My Chi and Nguyen Duc Phuc (culture and arts).

The online voting round, held from 8:00 on March 3 to midnight on March 16, attracted more than 96 million votes. The results served as a reference for the jury to make final decisions.

The Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces award, presented by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, honours individuals under 35 with exceptional achievements and strong social impact, contributing to the promotion of learning, research, innovation and workforce development among the country’s youth.

This year, organisers received 145 nominations from 37 organisations nationwide, spanning 10 fields. The award ceremony is scheduled for March 25 in Hanoi./