Top 10 prominent events of Vietnam in 2024 selected by VNA

1. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passes away

The convoy carrying the casket of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passes through the August Revolution Square. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong breathed his last at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, leaving the Vietnamese people and international friends in deep sorrow. Dedicating his entire life to the country and the people, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong left behind a system of valuable thought and theory on the revolutionary path of Vietnam in the new era. He is a shining example of studying and following the thought, morality, and style of President Ho Chi Minh.



2. Strengthening key leadership positions

General Secretary To Lam, President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man at the ceremony for the handover of duties of the President. Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA

On August 3, the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee elected To Lam as the General Secretary. At its 7th session, the 15th National Assembly elected Tran Thanh Man as Chairman of the National Assembly. At its 8th session, the 15th National Assembly relieved To Lam from the post of State President, and elected Luong Cuong as new State President. The consolidation of these key leadership positions reflects the unity and high determination of the entire Party, army, and people to maintain stability and foster national development, thus creating a strong impetus for the country to enter a new era.

For the first time, the Politburo decided to issue warnings as disciplinary measures against key leaders, Nguyen Xuan Phuc for violations during his tenure as Prime Minister, and Vuong Dinh Hue during the time he held the position of Chairman of the National Assembly.



3. Revolution in streamlining organisational apparatus of political system

eneral Secretary To Lam delivers a directive speech at the meeting on the reform and restructuring of the organizational apparatus of the political system. Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Following the direction of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency and effectiveness, since the beginning of December, agencies of the Party, National Assembly, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and political-social organisations have urgently built plans to submit to the Party Central Committee in the first quarter of 2025. With the spirit of "The central level sets an example, and localities follow," the agencies have reviewed and re-organised to make their new organisational apparatuses "elite, streamlined, strong, efficient, valid and effective," as directed by Party General Secretary To Lam.



4. 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory: Continuing the epic of the Fatherland

The marching forces at the 70th Anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory celebration. Photo: Trung Kien/VNA



On May 7 morning, a grand ceremony was held in Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, which "resounded across the five continents and shook the globe". The event inspired the heroic spirit, fueled patriotism among Vietnamese people, and tightened the close connection between the army and the people under the leadership of the Party. After 80 years of struggle and growth, the Vietnam People's Army continues to build elite, streamlined, strong, and modern forces, advancing in its mission to build and firmly safeguard the Fatherland's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Loading and unloading import and export goods at Gemalink International Port, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province. Photo: Hong Dat/VNA

Amidst the severe impact of super typhoon Yagi and global economic uncertainties, Vietnam's economy has made significant efforts to overcome challenges, with GDP growth forecasted to exceed 7%, surpassing the target set by the National Assembly. The macro-economy remains stable, with inflation curbed at below 4%. The country's total trade turnover nears a record high of 800 billion USD. The national brand value reaches 507 billion USD, ranking 32nd out of 193 countries. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows exceed 31 billion USD, placing Vietnam among the top 15 developing countries attracting the largest FDI globally. The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam increase by approximately 40% compared to 2023.



6. Typhoon Yagi leaves 345 dead or missing

Nguyen Thi Ky, 98 years old, from Son Dong Commune, Lap Thach District, Vinh Phuc Province, was assisted by soldiers in being safely transported to a secure location. Photo: Hoang Hung/VNA

Super typhoon Yagi (Storm No. 3), the most powerful in 30 years in the East Sea and 70 years on Vietnam's mainland, caused severe losses, leaving 323 dead, 22 missing, and 1,978 injured, with material damage exceeding 81.7 trillion VND (3.2 billion USD). Notably, Lang Nu village in Phuc Khanh commune, Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, was completely flattened by flash floods.

With the swift and strong response of the entire political system, the solidarity of the Vietnamese people, and the support of international friends, recovery efforts were quickly and effectively implemented, helping people stabilise their lives and restore production.





7. Approval of policies to invest in and restart two major projects

The preliminary design proposal for the North-South high-speed railway project. Photo: Doan Tan/VNA

At its 8th session, the 15th National Assembly approved the investment policy for the North-South High-Speed Railway Project, with a total investment of over 1.71 quadrillion VND (66.7 billion USD); and the resumption of the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project. The high-speed railway project is expected to be funded by public investment, meeting the growing demand for transport and contributing to the sustainable restructuring of the transport market along the North-South corridor. Meanwhile, the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Project is expected to diversify the electricity supply, ensure energy security, and contribute to environmental protection.



8. Rapid completion of 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line project

The 500kV circuit-3 power transmission line section in Cam Xuyen dictrict, Ha Tinh province. Photo: VNA

On August 29, the 500kV circuit-3 transmission line project from Quang Trach district in the central province of Quang Binh to Pho Noi in the northern province of Hung Yen was inaugurated after just over six months of implementation, setting records for the fastest investment procedures and shortest construction time. The project, designed and carried out by Vietnamese engineers, holds significant importance in various political and socio-economic aspects, as it helps ensure national energy security, and overcome localised power shortages in the North, and highlights the national spirit and unity of the political system. It also serves as a valuable lesson for the implementation of major national projects.



9. Approval of revised Land Law

On the morning of January 18, during the extraordinary session, the XV National Assembly approved the draft of the revised Land Law. Photo: Nhan Sang/VNA

On January 18 morning, at its extraordinary session, the 15th National Assembly passed the Land Law (amended). Together with the revised Housing Law and the revised Real Estate Business Law, the revised Land Law, taking effect five months earlier than the initially set deadline, is expected to meet the requirement of completing and synchronising policies and laws to ensure a stable and sustainable real estate market, and to manage and utilise land resources effectively. In 2024, the National Assembly have also passed several important laws to remove institutional "bottlenecks" and create a favourable legal framework for socio-economic development.



10. Launch of 5G network, promotion of national digital transformation

After receiving official approval, VNPT Group began installing infrastructure and VinaPhone 5G base stations nationwide. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA

On October 15, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group officially launched its 5G network, marking the official presence of this service in Vietnam. As one of the pillars of the fourth Industrial Revolution, digital infrastructure, including the 5G network, has a profound impact on socio-economic development by driving innovation and increasing productivity in various sectors.

In 2024, Vietnam has successfully implemented 49 out of 76 essential public services on the National Public Service Portal, activated over 57.9 million VNeID accounts, and established 32.1 million electronic health records for citizens./.