Top 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA

Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.

1. Russia conducts special military operation in Ukraine

Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The serious conflict shows no sign of ending, pushing relations between Russia and the West into a new spiral of confrontation. The conflict and retaliatory sanctions between Russia and the West have impacted global security and politics, pushing gas prices up to a 14-year high, and causing many countries to face food shortages and rising costs of goods from March until the last month of the year.



A house burned by shells during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Severodonetsk, Donbass region on April 6, 2022. Photo: AFP/VNA

2. Many central banks hike interest rates

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) on March 16 approved its first interest rate increase in more than three years. In 2022, Fed raised interest rates for seven times to a range of 4.25-4.5%. On July 21, the European Central Bank (ECB) also raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years and then increased the rates thrice more in the year. The adjustments by Fed, the ECB and many other central banks aimed to control inflation and keep financial markets stable, but put some economies at risk of recession.



US stocks are constantly fluctuating by the FED's interest rate hike. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

3. The world copes with COVID-19 and monkeypox

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over due to the Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus which continues to spread through many countries. On July 23, WHO declared the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The epidemics continued to cause concern and normal activities have yet to be fully restored globally.