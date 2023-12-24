Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2023 selected by VNA

1. Mid-term meeting of 13th-tenure Party Central Committee



The state visits to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and President of the US Joe Biden further intensified Vietnam’s relations with China and marked an upgrade of bilateral ties with the US to a comprehensive strategic partnership. So far, Vietnam has established comprehensive strategic partnerships with six countries, namely China, Russia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, and the US.

Amid difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese economy has managed to secure a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of over 5%. Many positive signs have also been recorded, including the nation brand value reaching 431 billion USD to rank 32nd among the 100 most valuable nation brands in the world, the rice export volume surpassing 8 million tonnes worth over 4.4 billion USD – the highest since 2009, and foreign direct investment (FDI) hitting the highest level since 2020 with 28.85 billion USD in the registered capital and 20.25 billion USD in the disbursed sum. In particular, the country has posted a trade surplus for the eighth consecutive year that stood at 26 billion USD, almost three times more than the figure in 2022.

Harvesting the winter-spring rice crop in the fields of Tan Nghia commune, Cao Lanh district, Dong Thap province. Photo: Nguyen Van Tri/VNA

The Party Central Committee perceived that during the first half of its 2021 - 2026 tenure, the country has steadily surmounted numerous difficulties and challenges to obtain important and relatively comprehensive results in multiple areas. It ordered focus be paid to the implementation of five key tasks during the last half of the tenure so as to successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee also reviewed the leadership and direction performance by the Politburo and the Secretariat, and held a mid-term vote of confidence as regulated.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse host the welcoming ceremony for General Secretary and President of China, Xi Jinping, and his spouse. Photo: Tri Dung/VNA

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong welcomesPresident of the United States Joe Biden on his official state visit to Vietnam.Photo: Tri Dung/VNA

Vietnam has also actively contributed initiatives to regional and international organisations, showed its role in and sense of responsibility towards the settlement of global issues, and sent rescue forces to help address earthquake consequences in Türkiye.

Vietnam's search and rescue force is deploying efforts to assist in mitigating the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey. Photo: VNA

4. New regulations on power control, corruption and other negative phenomena prevention issued

The Politburo’s Regulation 114-QD/TW, 131-QD/TW, and 132-QD/TW reflect the Party and State’s resolve to push ahead with the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in personnel affairs; with examination, inspection, and auditing; and with investigation, prosecution, judging, and judgement execution.



Defendant Dinh Quoc Thai, former Chairman of the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province, appeared at the first-instance trial related to the AIC company and associated entities involved in the case at Dong Nai General Hospital. Photo: An Dang/VNA

Many especially serious and complicated cases of corruption and other negative phenomena have been investigated and brought to trial. Particularly, in the case involving Van Thinh Phat Group, the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), and some others, 23 inspectors and auditors were investigated while a person was found to have taken bribes worth up to 5.2 million USD – the biggest sum so far.

5. A record of 475km of expressways put into use in one year

