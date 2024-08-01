Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Timor-Leste President arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta arrived in Hanoi on July 31 evening, beginning his four-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President To Lam.
  President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta (front row, left) arrived in Hanoi on July 31 evening, beginning his four-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)  

He was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste Ta Van Thong, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen, and senior officials.

Since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2002, Timor-Leste high-ranking leaders have paid three official visits to Vietnam, one by President Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao in August 2005, another by President José Ramos-Horta in 2010, and the latest by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao in September 2013.

This trip by President José Ramos-Hort will be the fourth high-ranking visit. It will be a chance for both sides to continue discussing measures to boost cooperation and deepen the bilateral relations, thereby tightening their traditional friendship./.

