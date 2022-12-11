Tien Giang’s communications work on IUU fishing pays off

No cases of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing have been recorded by Tien Giang province’s fishing vessels since the beginning of 2022, thanks to the Mekong Delta locality’s efforts to step up communications work to raise fishermen’s awareness, according to the provincial Department of Fisheries.



Colonel Tran Van Le, Commander of the Tien Giang Border Guard, said that before a ship goes out to sea, its owner must sign a commitment not to violate foreign waters, while its cruise monitoring device will be carefully inspected.



In addition, the unit also steps up dissemination on mass media, and deliver leaflets to fishermen, especially captains, requesting them to obey regulations on IUU fishing prevention and control, and the Fisheries Law.



As of November 30, all the 958 operating fishing ships had been equipped with the vessel monitoring device.



In the coming time, local authorities will continue to closely monitor the journeys of offshore fishing vessels, especially those operating near the sea boundary, in order to detect and warn in a timely way any possible IUU fishing-related violations, with an aim to develop sustainable and professional fisheries./.