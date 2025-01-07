Tien Giang modernises offshore fishing fleets

A fishing vessel (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, with its 32-km coastline, is well-positioned to develop a thriving seafood industry. Recognising the importance of sustainable offshore fishing, local authorities have implemented policies to modernise the fishing fleet and support operations in offshore waters.

Currently, more than 60% of the province’s fishing vessels are equipped for offshore fishing, primarily operating in areas such as Ba Dong, Vung Tau, and Nam Con Son. In 2024, seafood production surpassed 10,000 tonnes, with stable prices ensuring profitability for most vessels.

Efforts to upgrade the fleet include the construction and conversion of high-capacity vessels, improvements to fishing ports, and the enhancement of storm shelters. Fishermen have also benefited from advanced equipment, such as weather monitoring devices and sonar systems, with significant government subsidies.

All vessels are now fitted with tracking devices, ensuring compliance with anti-illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing regulations as part of the efforts to facilitate the European Commission (EC) lifting the yellow card on Vietnamese seafood.

Key hubs such as My Tho city and Go Cong Dong district host hundreds of large vessels specialising in offshore fishing. Local fishermen are investing in modern technologies, including GPS and communication tools, to increase operational efficiency. In 2024, Go Cong Dong reported a catch of 67,612 tonnes.

Provincial leadership continues to prioritise the expansion of offshore fishing, with substantial investments in Vam Lang Port in Go Cong Dong and the Soai Rap River storm shelters.

By promoting technological innovation and adhering to international standards, the province aims to ensure sustainable growth for its fishing sector./.