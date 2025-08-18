Making news
Tide and joy as Ben Tre makes waves in Asia
Often referred to as the 'land of coconuts', Ben Tre — in the southern region of Vietnam — is celebrated for its peaceful riverside landscapes and lush greenery. Agoda describes it as an ideal escape for travellers seeking serenity, culture and nature, all flowing gently along the winding Ham Luong River.
Visitors are encouraged to paddle through quiet canals shaded by coconut palms, explore family-run workshops producing coconut-based goods, or sample tropical fruits at vibrant riverside markets — all of which capture the essence of rural life in the Delta.
Ben Tre, recently merged into Vinh Long province, joins a list of other standout river destinations in Asia recommended by Agoda, including Banjarmasin (Indonesia), Chiang Khan (Thailand), Kuching (Malaysia), Hahoe Village in Andong (the Republic of Korea), Taoyuan (Taiwan, China), Maheshwar (India), and Iwakuni (Japan).
According to Agoda, these river locations share a unique mix of natural beauty, cultural depth, and peaceful rhythms of daily life. They offer travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in local traditions, enjoy scenic boat rides, or simply unwind by the water./.