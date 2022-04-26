Tickets to 31st SEA Games opening ceremony to be distributed as invitations

The organising committee said the tickets will be allocated to Government and international officials, foreign embassies in Vietnam, as well as fans.



The tickets have been reserved for seats in Stand A because Stand B will host performances during the ceremony on May 12.



At the 2-hour event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will announce the official opening of the SEA Games 31 after a parade of the 11 delegations.



Meanwhile, tickets for the final and runners-up matches of the men’s football, slated for 4pm and 7pm on May 22 at My Dinh Stadium, will be sold both online and offline at 300,000 VND (13 USD), 500,000 VND, 700,000 VND, and 900,000 VND each, according to the Games organising committee.



Tickets to see the Vietnamese men’s U23 football team in Group A at Viet Tri Stadium will be distributed by the organising committee of Phu Tho province. They will be sold at 200,000 VND, 300,000 VND, and 500,000 VND each.



A semi-final of the men’s football will also be held at Viet Tri Stadium, and tickets will be at 300,000 VND, 400,000 VND, and 600,000 VND each.



The SEA Games 31 is scheduled to officially take place from May 12 to 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories.



It will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc./.