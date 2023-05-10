Ticket sale begins for Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023

Buyers can access https://diff.vn/ or call the hotline 0914155561 to buy and inquire about tickets. Especially, they will enjoy a 5% discount when booking tickets on the website.



Prices of ticket range from 800,000 VND (34 USD) to 3,000,000 VND.

Themed “The World Without Distance", the festival is scheduled to take place from June 2 to July 8.

This year’s event will feature eight teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Vietnam competing over five nights across two months.

Each team will put on a 20-minute performance based on five themes: No Distance Love, Peace for the World, Equality for Human Being, No Limits Innovation, and Sustainable Tourism Development. The two best teams will compete to take the top prize on the final night - July 8.

The latest festival in 2019, seen as the most successful performance with more than 1 million visitors, was completed with victory for Finland’s Joho Pyro Fireworks.

Da Nang has been the only place in Vietnam to have hosted a fireworks festival, making it a magnet for the best fireworks producers from around the world each year since 2008. It has been building a "Fireworks Festival City" reputation to promote it as a top destination in central Vietnam and Asia./.