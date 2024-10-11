Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP Viglacera attracts 300 million USD in investment

  Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP Viglacera in Thuan Thanh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh. (Photo: Viglacera)  
Since its launch in February by Vietnam’s leading industrial park (IP) developer Viglacera, Thuan Thanh Eco-Smart IP in Thuan Thanh district in the northern province of Bac Ninh has so far attracted around 300 million USD in investment.

Viglacera recently announced that THK Manufacturing of Vietnam Co., Ltd. has chosen its new IP to expand operations. With an investment of 180 million USD, THK will establish a facility dedicated to producing linear motion components.

In September, the developer also signed a land lease agreement with Johnson Health Tech, a global leader in fitness and wellness equipment. Johnson Health Tech will invest 100 million USD to launch its project within the park.

With its construction beginning in February 2022, the 250-hectare IP is situated near the future Ring Road 4, which is expected to be largely completed by 2026. Once operational, the road will enable quick access to Hanoi within 20 minutes, Noi Bai International Airport within 40 minutes, and Hai Phong port in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

As the first green and smart industrial park in Bac Ninh, it incorporates intelligent lighting systems powered by centralised solar panels, maximising renewable energy use while minimising reliance on fossil fuels.

Having over 25 years of experience in developing IPs, Viglacera has successfully attracted numerous high-tech and semiconductor giants, including Samsung, Amkor, Foxconn, and Qisda./.

