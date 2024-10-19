Making news
Thua Thien - Hue, WWF team up to boost biodiversity conservation
The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam on October 18 signed a cooperation agreement on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
Under the deal, the two sides will enhance forest management and sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, sustainable energy, climate change response, marine conservation, and plastic waste reduction.
They will also work together to promote a sustainable food system, protect water resources and freshwater ecosystems, and devise nature-based solutions.
In addition, they will research and develop the Tam Giang - Cau Hai lagoon system into a national lagoon park with wetland and a biosphere reserve of national and international importance.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Thua Thien - Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong said the cooperation agreement provides an important stepping stone for the two sides to build a cooperation framework for 2025 - 2030. They plan to mobilise more long-term resources supporting the province to implement programmes and projects on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.
Over the past years, WWF-Vietnam has carried out various projects to assist Thua Thien - Hue to improve the capacity of sustainably managing natural resources while improving local communities’ awareness and livelihoods. Those moves have helped minimise the risk of forest resources overexploitation and wildlife poaching, identify the biodiversity value of forest, and adopt sustainable conservation practices.
WWF-Vietnam has also helped the province connect with many international organisations to boost forest management and protection, nature conservation, and climate change adaptation./.