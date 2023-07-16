Thua Thien-Hue urged to work harder towards centrally-run city status by 2025

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to complete important planning schemes and projects, towards the status of a centrally-run city by 2025 at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in Hue city on July 16.

The top legislator hailed the province’s performance in socio-economic development, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of this year growing 6.51% year-on-year, higher than the national average, and ranking 25th out of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

Notably, the number of international tourists to Thua Thien-Hue, home to the UNESCO-recognised Complex of Hue Monuments, increased nearly 27 times than in 2022.

Hue lauded the locality’s efforts in infrastructure development, administrative reform, digital transformation, socio-cultural-educational development, and social welfare, among other spheres.

He highlighted the target of building Thua Thien-Hue into a safe, friendly destination, and a land of happiness with full energy by 2050.

Thua Thien-Hue should work harder to raise the efficiency of the management, exploitation, mobilisation, allocation and use of resources to achieve its development targets, he said, stressing the need for the province to remove its A Luoi district from the poverty list.

The Standing Board was asked to revamp its leadership and improve the operational quality of the province’s delegation of NA deputies as well as all-level People’s Councils.

At the same time, Thua Thien-Hue needs to better perform its tasks in national defence and security, and maintaining political stability, and social order and safety in the locality, Hue said.

On this occasion, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) presented a financial package to help the province build a medical centre in Binh Thanh commune, Huong Tra town./.