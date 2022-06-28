Making news
Thua Thien-Hue: Ancient Cham tower announced as world record
In April 2001, the tower was discovered in the coastal sand dunes of Phu Dien commune, Phu Vang district. It is buried in the sand from 5-7m under the ground.
Director of the museum, the overall view of the building is a rectangular architectural block that gets smaller toward the top. It is one of the earliest remaining Cham brick structures in the central region, dating back to around the 8th century.
With such values, the tower, accredited as a national architectural and art relic since December 2001, earned its record recognition by both the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) and the World Records Union (WorldKings) this year./.