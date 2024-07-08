Three Vietnamese powerlifters earn Paralympic spots

World record holder Le Van Cong will vie for gold at the Paris Paralympics in August. Photo: VNA

The Sports Authority of Vietnam has announced former Olympic and world champion Le Van Cong, ASEAN Para Games winners Nguyen Binh An and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan have qualified for the world's largest sporting festival for the athletes with disabilities this August.

All of them are in world's top eight after all qualifications ended.

Cong, who recently won two golds at the Pattaya World Cup, will try to win back his top position in the men's 49kg category.

An will fight to be in top three of the men's 54kg and Loan will target a medal in the women's 55kg.

Previously, swimmers Le Tien Dat and Do Thanh Hai and runner Pham Nguyen Khanh Minh took their spots.

Vietnam expect to have more competitors to Paris in athletics as multi-time SEA Games champion in javelin, discus and shot-put Nguyen Thi Hai is one of athletes to receive wildcards.

At the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, Vietnam earned only one silver silver medal by powerlifter Cong./.