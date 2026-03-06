Three Vietnamese cable cars rank among Asia’s most scenic rides

The Hon Thom Cable Car. Photo: VNA

Three cable car systems in Vietnam have been recognised among Asia’s most scenic cable car rides in a new ranking by the US travel magazine Travel + Leisure, making Vietnam the only country with three entries on the list.



Released on March 4, the list highlights 11 cable car rides across Asia offering the most spectacular views in 2026. The selections were based on criteria such as the uniqueness of the surrounding natural landscapes, engineering complexity, and the ability to provide sweeping panoramic vistas for travellers.



Among the featured systems is the Hon Thom Cable Car, located on Phu Quoc. The cable line holds the Guinness World Records title as the world’s longest sea-crossing cable car, stretching nearly 8 km.



"The cable car ride, supported by a three-rope sea crossing system, boasts surreal views of local fishing villages and colourful boats, the An Thoi archipelago, and coral reefs, over a journey spanning 15-20 minutes," Travel + Leisure said.



Also on the list is the Ba Na Hills Cable Car, which connects the lowlands of Da Nang to the summit of Nui Chua at nearly 1,500m above sea level. The route spans more than 5 km and offers sweeping views of lush primary forests along the mountain slopes.



The third Vietnamese entry is the Vinpearl Cable Car, which provides panoramic vistas of Nha Trang Bay while linking the mainland with offshore resort islands.



The ranking also highlights other notable cable car systems across Asia. China’s Dagu Glacier Gondola was noted as one of the world’s highest, carrying visitors to an altitude of 4,843m to access permanent snowfields.



In Hong Kong (China), the Ngong Ping 360 draws attention with its glass-bottom cabins overlooking the geological park on Lantau Island. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Langkawi SkyCab was recognised for traversing ancient rock formations estimated to be more than 550 million years old.



Other entries, including the Singapore Cable Car and the Namsan Cable Car, were praised for offering sweeping views of modern city skylines and busy harbour landscapes./.