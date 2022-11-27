Three female scientists receive L’Oreal-UNESCO awards

They are Associate Professor Le Minh Ha, head of the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Division of the Institute of Chemistry of Natural Compounds under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology; Associate Professor Pham Thi Phuong Nhi, deputy head of the Agronomy Faculty under the Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry; and Dr Ha Thi Thanh Huong, a lecturer of the Biomedical Engineering Faculty of the International University under the HCM City National University.



Each received a prize of 150 million VND (6,057 USD) to conduct further research and ensure benefits for the country.

The three scientists were chosen from hundreds of applications across the country. The selection is based on their achievements, the publication of their research in international magazines and the scientist activities that they have taken part in so far.

Professor Chau Van Minh, chairman of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, said that to work in difficult and challenging scientific fields, female scientists face more difficulties than their male colleagues.

With a passion for research and discovery, female Vietnamese scientists have overcome many difficulties to excel and achieve research results, he said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Benjamin Rachow, general director of the L’Oreal Vietnam, said that the female scientists’ work contributed for the planet’s sustainable development.

He said he believes that they would make a significant impact in advancing science and become role models for younger generations.

They would inspire more and more female scientists to vigorously pursuing the scientific path, he said.

The annual L’Oreal – UNESCO for Women in Science Award was launched in Vietnam in 2009. The programme encourages women’s intelligence, creativity and passion for science.

Over the past 13 years, the programme has recognised 35 scientists from different provinces and cities across the country.

Their studies are in different fields such as rice production, pharmaceuticals, genetics and physics./.