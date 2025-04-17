Three destinations help Vietnam surpass Singapore to become Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing tourism star

With the fastest tourism rebound in Southeast Asia, three top destinations drawing international visitors, and a rising portfolio of high-end experiences, Vietnam is no longer a hidden gem. It is now reshaping the region’s tourism map as a dynamic hub for luxury, discovery, and relaxation.

The journey from a "hidden treasure" to a "shining star" has not been short, but Vietnam is now proving itself worthy of every accolade.

According to Bloomberg, Vietnam has achieved an impressive 98% tourism recovery rate post-COVID pandemic, outpacing both Thailand (87.5%) and Singapore (86%). This remarkable growth has positioned the country as the fastest-developing tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

In 2024, Vietnam surpassed Singapore to become the third most-visited country in the region, welcoming 17.5 million international arrivals - just behind Malaysia with 25 million and Thailand with 35 million. The Economic Times also noted that Vietnam has outpaced Thailand to emerge as the most beloved destination among travelers across the region.

More and more international tourists are choosing Vietnam as their favorite holiday escape. (Photo: Sun Group)

The global trend of travelers choosing Vietnam as their destination is gaining unprecedented momentum. According to statistics from Footprint Travel, Vietnam welcomed over 2.1 million international arrivals in January 2025 alone, a 36.9% increase compared to the same period last year, surpassing even the pre-pandemic record of January 2020. Russian visitor numbers surged by more than 116%, while major Western European markets like Germany, France, the UK, and Italy all recorded robust double-digit growth. Notably, arrivals from Northern Europe - a region known for its love of nature and sustainable travel - also climbed significantly, with Norway up 35.6%, Sweden 31.8%, and Denmark nearly 18%.

Contributing to these impressive results are Phu Quoc, Ha Long, and Da Nang -three destinations that have stood out for their remarkable growth in international arrivals. Phu Quoc alone welcomed nearly 2.1 million foreign tourists in the first month of the year, reflecting a nearly 37% increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, Danang saw its international arrivals in Q1 rise by 42.1% compared to the same period in 2024.

What these destinations have in common is the natural beauty of their beaches - a favorite among international visitors. While My Khe Beach in Danang buzzes with sports and events, the powdery white sands and emerald waters of Kem and Sao Beaches in southern Phu Quoc offer postcard-perfect tranquility. In contrast, Ha Long captivates with its UNESCO-recognised herritage bay, home to thousands of majestic limestone islets.

Breathtaking natural beauty with postcard-perfect beaches, like Kem Beach – Phu Quoc, are the key reasons travelers fall in love with Vietnam. (Photo: Fatel Belek)

Beyond stunning landscapes, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Ha Long also boast fully integrated tourism ecosystems, making them more than just scenic getaways. These destinations offer a rich blend of world-class entertainment complexes and luxury resorts operated by globally renowned brands. A prime example is the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc, home to a series of remarkable experiences: the world’s longest three-cable gondola ride to Hon Thom Island, the beachfront VUI-Fest night market with over 50 vibrant stalls, the Kiss of the Sea show featuring the world’s largest sea screen, and dazzling fireworks displays every night of the year.

Da Nang’s tourism offerings are just as compelling, seamlessly connecting mountain adventures to seaside luxury. At Sun World Ba Na Hills, travelers can indulge in unique entertainment experiences atop the Ba Na mountain, while premier beachfront resorts like InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and Premier Village Da Nang redefine coastal luxury with world-class hospitality.

Phu Quoc and Ha Long are also emerging as top-tier destinations for the ultra-luxury travel segment - not just for leisure, but for life’s most important celebrations. According to the Times of India, an increasing number of affluent Indian families are choosing Vietnam, especially Phu Quoc and Ha Long, as the stage for their most extravagant weddings. With breathtaking natural backdrops, opulent accommodations, and expert event planning services, these destinations are proving that they are not only beautiful, but also impeccably equipped to host life’s most unforgettable moments.

Phu Quoc and Ha Long have become the preferred wedding destinations for affluent Indian families seeking grandeur and exclusivity for their lavish celebrations. (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition to its rich array of travel experiences, Vietnam’s rise on the global tourism map is also driven by flexible visa policies and an increasingly expansive air network that makes the country more accessible than ever. A streamlined e-visa system, along with selective visa waivers for citizens of numerous countries, is helping position Vietnam as a friendly and easy-to-reach destination for international travelers.

The Straits Times has noted that airlines like Singapore’s Scoot have introduced new direct routes to emerging destinations such as Phu Quoc - once lesser-known, now brimming with potential - as global travelers seek out fresh, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism scene is bursting with vitality and promise. Recognition from global media and travelers alike is not just a milestone - it’s a springboard toward the country’s ambition of becoming Southeast Asia’s leading destination for travel and leisure. A true gem, Vietnam is now shining brighter than ever.

Looking ahead, the bigger picture reveals an even more ambitious goal: to become the second most-visited country in Southeast Asia by the end of this decade./.