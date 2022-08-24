Three consecutive earthquakes jolt Central Highlands province

Three consecutive earthquakes hit Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on August 23 afternoon, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre (EITWC) of the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.



The earthquakes' magnitudes ranged from 3.6 to 4.7, and there are possibilities of further aftershocks, said the centre.



The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred at 2pm, with two others in the following hour.



According to the Prime Minister's Decision No. 18/2021/QD-TTg stipulating regulations on forecasting, warning, and transmitting information on natural disasters and risk levels for natural disasters and earthquakes of large magnitude, earthquakes with magnitude above 4 and below 4.9 are classified mild.



They were the largest earthquakes in the district in recent years. The second largest earthquake in this area was at noon on April 18, 2022, with a magnitude of 4.5.



Since 2021, Kon Plong district has experienced dozens of earthquakes ranging from magnitudes of 2.4 to 4.5.



Director of the Institute of Geophysics Nguyen Xuan Anh said that from June 2021, the Institute of Geophysics had sent staff to this area to set up more monitoring stations to study the situation and give timely warnings.



Based on earthquake data recorded in Kon Plong district, earthquakes have occurred more frequently and increased in magnitude recently.



Although no damage to people and houses has been recorded so far, the seismic vibrations caused by the earthquake have significantly impacted the lives of people in the area.



Previous studies have shown that earthquakes in this area are less than 5. The Institute also regularly reports earthquake activity to the authorities and residents in this area. To have accurate conclusions, the time to monitor earthquake activity must be long enough, Anh said.



He advised local people and authorities to pay attention to seismic resistance factors in construction, as well as measures to prevent, avoid and minimise damage when strong earthquakes occur.



When an earthquake occurs, authorities and people in the affected area should strictly follow the provisions of the Government on the prevention and control of earthquakes and tsunamis.



When receiving news of earthquake and tsunami warnings, all citizens in the affected area must evacuate from the danger area to ensure safety.



People's Committees at all levels must, through all means, notify people in the region; organise evacuation and mobilise vehicles to help people evacuate to a safe place, and take measures to ensure security and order.



Immediately after an earthquake or tsunami occurs, authorities at all levels must mobilise all resources on the spot to rescue victims, give first aid, search for the missing and make urgent reports to authorities to direct necessary measures to limit the damage caused./.