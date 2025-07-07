Making news
Three cluster bombs safely detonated in Quang Tri
A mobile explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team from NPA/RENEW successfully neutralised three dangerous cluster munitions found in residential areas in the central province of Quang Tri, following reports from local residents.
On July 3, a local woman discovered an unexploded ordnance near a community centre and kindergarten of Rao Truong hamlet in Ben Quan commune. The EOD team quickly responded, identifying the device as a BLU-61 cluster bomb and safely destroying it on site.
That same day, another resident uncovered a similar device while planting trees in Dong Ha ward. A follow-up sweep uncovered an additional bomb, and both were destroyed at the scene.
Cluster munitions remain a serious post-war hazard in Quang Tri.
According to NPA/RENEW, timely disposal of such explosives is vital to ensuring community safety and supporting agricultural activities.
In the first half of 2025, the EOD team received 175 hotline calls and safely destroyed more than 330 unexploded ordnance of different kinds.
NPA/RENEW stands for Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and the Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of War (RENEW) Project, a cooperation programme the Quang Tri authorities and international non-governmental organisations in an effort to mitigate the number of deaths and injuries caused by war-time cluster munitions and other unexploded ordnance in Quang Tri./.