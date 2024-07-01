Making news
Thousands run for a drug-free community
The event aims to develop the sports practice movement in general, and running in particular, and enhance community health in combination with dissemination and education towards a healthy lifestyle without drugs. It also demonstrates the determination of the entire army and people in the fight against drugs.
The race had two distances: 1.7km and 5.1km. The organising board presented one first, one second and one third prize, with rewards of 3.5 million VND (137.5 USD), 2.5 million VND and 1.5 million VND, for each distance./.