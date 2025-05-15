Thousands queue to venerate Buddha’s relics at Quan Su Pagoda

Monks arrive at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi to venerate the sacred relics of Buddha Shakyamuni. (Photo: VNA)

From early morning on May 14, large crowds of Buddhist followers and residents from across the country gathered at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district to pay their respects to the sacred relics of the Buddha.



As part of the Vesak 2025 celebrations, the relics will be enshrined at the pagoda from May 14 through to the morning of May 16. (Photo: VNA)

The relics, enshrined as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 celebrations, will remain at the pagoda from May 14 until the morning of May 16. Worshippers began queuing as early as 6am, waiting in quiet reverence for their turn to perform the traditional veneration rites.



This rare and spiritually significant display forms part of a nationwide series of activities marking Vesak, the Buddha’s birthday, and has attracted considerable public interest.



Worshippers queue at the gate of Quan Su Pagoda (Photo: VNA)

Quan Su Pagoda, which also serves as the headquarters of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, is expected to receive thousands more visitors in the coming days. To accommodate the influx, the pagoda has extended its opening hours from 7am to 9.30pm./.