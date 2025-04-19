Making news
Thousands of vacancies up for grabs at HCM City job fair
The event drew over 4,000 students and job seekers alongside more than 60 domestic and international companies, offering attractive career opportunities across diverse sectors including construction, IT, mechanical engineering, automotive, electric - engineering, chemistry, food technology, environmental science, economics - finance, and tourism - hospitality. The fair also featured numerous internship and part-time positions.
According to Deputy Director of the YES Centre Nguyen Van Sang, amidst digital transformation and deepening international integration, the demand for high-quality human resources has become a key determinant in the sustainable development of businesses. The job fair therefore not only acted as a bridge between employers and job seekers but also provided an opportunity for companies to recruit personnel who can meet their development trends while introducing their brands to over 35,000 students currently learning at the IUH.
Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dam Sao Mai, IUH Vice Rector, said that beyond a networking platform, the event helped shape the university’s substantive education approach that aligns with social needs. The IUH has paid due attention to skills development and practical experience, facilitating student integration to both domestic and international labour markets.
Many participating businesses viewed the fair as an opportunity to access young, dynamic, and potential-rich human resources, as well as strengthen the connection between educational institutions, businesses, and students. Several companies expressed high regard for the quality of students and young talent, praising their enthusiasm, dynamism, and solid professional knowledge./.