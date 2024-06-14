Thirteen Vietnamese universities listed in THE Impact Rankings 2024

Vietnam National University - Hanoi is in the 401-600 group in Impact Rankings 2024 released by the Times Higher Education.(Photo: vnu.edu.vn)

Specifically, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, which is in the group of 301-400, has the highest ranking among representatives from Vietnam. Other educational institutions are the 401-600 group. They are Duy Tan University, FPT University, National Economics University, Ton Duc Thang University, University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



Hanoi University of Science and Technology is still placed in the 601-800 category, followed by Van Lang University at 801-1,000.

Lac Hong University, Ho Chi Minh City Open University and Phenikaa University are in the group 1,001-1,500 while Vietnamese-German University is named in the 1,501 category.

The rankings aims to measure the success of eductional insitutions in realising the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which were adopted by the United Nations in 2016, calling for global action to build a peaceful, fair and prosperous society.

A total of 2,152 higher education institutions participated in this year's rankings, up 561 compared to the previous edition./.