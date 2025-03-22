Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Third Vietnam baguette festival to excite spectators

  The third Vietnam baguette festival takes place in HCM City from March 21-24. (Photo: VNA)  

 

The third Vietnam Banh Mi (Baguette) Festival is taking place at Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City from March 21-24, celebrating Vietnamese 'banh mi' as a world-class culinary treasure.

According to Nguyen Thi Khanh, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, this year’s festival features several standout attractions, including a grand entrance arch decorated with 1,100 'banh mi' loaves, both real and model, a boat displaying 100 seafood-based side dishes, and an exhibit showcasing the evolution of banh mi over time.

Visitors can also explore a bamboo pathway with animal-shaped 'banh mi' sculptures and enjoy over 140 booths from various 'banh mi' producers and businesses. A special banh mi feast will be held on the evenings of March 22, 23, and 24.

Festival-goers will have the chance to engage in culinary experiences, interact with renowned bakers and chefs, and learn about the history and evolution of 'banh mi'. The event also offers a diverse selection of international and Vietnamese dishes, including unique 'banh mi' and Vietnamese coffee.

A major highlight of this year's festival is the attempt to set a record for the most side dishes for 'banh mi', featuring 100 different dishes./.

VNA/VNP

