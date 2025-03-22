Making news
Third Vietnam baguette festival to excite spectators
The third Vietnam Banh Mi (Baguette) Festival is taking place at Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City from March 21-24, celebrating Vietnamese 'banh mi' as a world-class culinary treasure.
According to Nguyen Thi Khanh, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, this year’s festival features several standout attractions, including a grand entrance arch decorated with 1,100 'banh mi' loaves, both real and model, a boat displaying 100 seafood-based side dishes, and an exhibit showcasing the evolution of banh mi over time.
Visitors can also explore a bamboo pathway with animal-shaped 'banh mi' sculptures and enjoy over 140 booths from various 'banh mi' producers and businesses. A special banh mi feast will be held on the evenings of March 22, 23, and 24.
Festival-goers will have the chance to engage in culinary experiences, interact with renowned bakers and chefs, and learn about the history and evolution of 'banh mi'. The event also offers a diverse selection of international and Vietnamese dishes, including unique 'banh mi' and Vietnamese coffee.
A major highlight of this year's festival is the attempt to set a record for the most side dishes for 'banh mi', featuring 100 different dishes./.