The Travel: Vietnam among most attractive destinations in Asia

According to the magazine, Vietnam is one of the most peaceful countries in the world.



Vietnam is home to a plethora of natural wonders. Among the most notable of these are the limestone islands with unique shapes in Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha Cave in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, and the charming rivers in the Mekong Delta.



Additionally, Vietnam boasts vast paddy fields and bustling floating markets, both of which are must-visit destinations.



The Southeast Asian country is also home to architectural works, with century-old historical and cultural imprints, that are sure to leave a lasting impression on visitors.



Other countries in Asia on the list include Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, and China./.