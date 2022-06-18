Making news
The press always one of frontline forces on various "fronts": PM
PM Chinh said that in the context of complicated developments of the regional and international situation as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Party's leadership, the State’s management and administration, the engagement of the entire political system, people and businesses, and the support of international friends, Vietnam has still gained many important achievements; protected its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; ensured political security and social order and safety; and stabilised the macro-economy.
The achievement of these results has seen the contributions of press agencies, and journalists, PM Chinh affirmed.
He took this occasion to express his thanks to journalists nationwide and extend his best wishes to all of them who are working at home or abroad.
The Government leader showed his wish that Vietnamese journalists will exert efforts to contribute more to the Party’s cause and people’s happiness, and to building a government which has integrity and discipline, and take drastic and effective actions, and building a more and more powerful and prosperous nation.
He also asked the press to continue being a ‘sharp weapon’ in the fight against corruption, negative phenomenon and wastefulness which has been carried out drastically, concertedly and effectively by the Party under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The PM shared with the difficulties facing the press and journalists nationwide, such as regimes and policies for journalists, and facilities and equipment for press operations.
“The Government supports and makes efforts to strengthen the potential of the press in accordance with its competence, the guidelines of the Party, policies and laws of the State; in line with the practical requirements and the capacity of the country, within the general development of the professions", the leader affirmed./.