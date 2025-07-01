“THE FOUR PILLARS” – VITAL COMPONENTS OF INSTITUTIONAL QUALITY

In just six months, from December 2024 to May 2025, Vietnam enacted four breakthrough resolutions hailed as “The Four Pillars” of national development in the new era. The proclamations include:

These resolutions are not merely strategic policy directions. They represent foundational ideological streams that determine Vietnam’s institutional quality, reshape economic thought, unlock the country’s internal economic resources, advance national innovation capacity, and empower Vietnam to define its standing in the global arena.

These four resolutions are not standalone policies. Together, they form an integrated and complementary framework, where science and technology serve as the tool, law as the foundation, integration as the channel to expand development space, and the private sector as the engine driving implementation.

Resolution 57

Adopted at the end of 2024, Resolution 57 marked a transformative shift in Vietnam’s development mindset by placing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation at the centre of the national strategy. It goes beyond the application of technology to reassert the role of domestic innovation, aiming to establish a digital ecosystem owned and operated by Vietnamese stakeholders. The resolution emphasises stronger linkages among research institutes, universities, enterprises, and the State.

The shift from “technology application” to “technology creation” signals a qualitative leap in the country’s growth model. This is not only a knowledge-based pillar, but also a new “growth engine” of the economy, a technological core from which Vietnam’s long-term competitive edge can be forged.

Resolution 66

If technology is the “core” of the engine, legal institutions are the “operating system” of the nation. In a rule-of-law state, the legal framework forms the foundation for all activities. As emerging fields such as the digital economy, big data, artificial intelligence, the green economy, and the circular economy are evolving rapidly, Vietnam’s legal system must become more responsive.

Given this, Resolution 66 reflects the Party’s determination to enhance institutional quality through legislative and executive reforms. It aims to meet the growing demand for fast and sustainable development, positioning the legal framework as the soft infrastructure for national governance.















Resolution 59

While science – technology and the legal system form the core, international integration in the new context offers Vietnam the strategic space to promote its strength. Resolution 59 represents a historic turning point in the country’s integration journey. It extends beyond traditional themes of trade and market access and goes further than agreements like the CPTPP, RCEP, or FTAs. “Integration”, as envisioned in Resolution 59, includes digital integration, green integration, and convergence with global legal standards, ethical principles, and sustainable development values. This resolution lays the groundwork for Vietnam to adopt a more active role in regional and global value chains.

Resolution 68

The final of the four pillars, Resolution 68, issued in May 2025, heralds a new phase in affirming the private sector as an important driving force in Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy.

The resolution demonstrates the Party’s strong commitment to building a fair, transparent, and enabling environment for private enterprises to grow in a substantive, effective, and sustainable manner. This is no longer a rhetorical affirmation but a strategic policy choice grounded in consistent, transparent, and modern development thinking. It redefines the private sector not simply as a participant in the economy, but as a strategic resource capable of partnering with the State in development. By formally designating the private sector as a national pillar, Vietnam is opening broader space for enterprise-led growth and unlocking dormant resources across society.

The “Four Pillars” signify more than policy declarations. They reflect Vietnam’s strategic foresight and national ambition in the era of transformation. Together, they form a development model where the rule of law enables progress, innovation leads to change, the private sector drives implementation, and international integration broadens development space.

The unity of the “Four Pillars – One Framework” is also reflected in all the resolutions’ shared emphasis on the Party’s unified leadership, the dynamic engagement of the political system, and the active participation of all societal stakeholders – from enterprises and intellectuals to citizens. Most notably, the people and businesses are recognised as both the centre and the drivers of innovation. The resolutions strongly promote the spirit of national entrepreneurship, leveraging innovation resources throughout society and advancing the digital economy, knowledge-based economy, green economy, and circular economy, all to propel Vietnam swiftly and boldly on its path of development.

