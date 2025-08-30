The final state-level rehearsal for 80th National Day parade

At 6:30 a.m. on August 30, 2025, the state-level full-dress rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade took place at Ba Dinh Square and surrounding central streets in Hanoi. This final combined parade and procession rehearsal matches the scale of the official event and includes participation from the air force.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, also head of the central steering committee for major holidays and historical anniversaries in 2023–2025; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia; Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh; Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang.