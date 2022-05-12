“The blue economy scenarios for Vietnam” report launched

Scenarios for Vietnam’s maritime economy are outlined in a report launched at a ceremony jointly held by the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi on May 12.



“The blue economy scenarios for Vietnam” report covers the six major sectors of fishery, renewable energy, oil and gas, tourism, transport, environment, and eco-system.



UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said Vietnam has huge potential for aquaculture, marine renewable energy, especially offshore wind, biodiversity ecosystem services and tourism.

She suggested the country speed up maritime spatial planning and roll out policies to make use of the potential.



Research studies show that blue scenarios bring about higher interests than basic ones in terms of GDP contributions by economic sectors.



Ta Dinh Thi, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, said the report is valuable for managers, policymakers, scientists and those who are interested in this sphere.



Vietnam’s 28 coastal cities and provinces account for more than 50 percent of the national population, and make up to 60 percent to the national GDP.



Given impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coastal and sea-based economic sectors have played an increasingly important role in recovering socio-economic activities and spurring the country’s economic growth.



The report also offers recommendations to promote the maritime economy in Vietnam./.