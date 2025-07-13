Making news
Thanh Tri steamed rice rolls craft recognised as national intangible cultural heritage
The traditional craft of making banh cuon (steamed rice rolls) in Hanoi’s Thanh Tri village has been officially inscribed on Vietnam’s list of national intangible cultural heritage under the category of folk knowledge and traditional craftsmanship.
This recognition marks a significant milestone in preserving, honouring, and promoting the unique cultural and culinary values of the craft village, enriching the capital’s gastronomic heritage.