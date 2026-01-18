Thanh Hoa plays active role in shaping 14th Congress’s draft documents

Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Phong. Photo: baothanhhoa.vn

The Party Organisation of Thanh Hoa province played an active, responsible, and proactive part in the drafting of documents for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, with a range of substantive and quality inputs, said Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hong Phong.

Talking with the press, Phong said immediately after the Party Central Committee released its draft documents, the provincial Party Committee’s standing board promptly directed in-depth study and review, while convening extensive consultations across Party committees, organisations, agencies, units, and localities. Discussions proceeded in a democratic and scientific spirit, closely tied to the practical development needs of both the province and the country, effectively harnessing collective wisdom and the strong sense of responsibility among officials and Party members.



The feedback submitted drew directly from real-world experience in leadership, guidance and implementation of resolutions at all levels during the previous term. The province proactively distilled successful models and best practices, while frankly pinpointing difficulties, limitations and emerging challenges encountered in the development process, and offered concrete recommendations for the Party Central Committee to refine policies and strategic orientations to better align with on-the-ground realities.



At the Congress, the Thanh Hoa provincial Party delegation will consist of 36 delegates, representing 240,000 local Party members and the broader population. Phong expressed confidence that the Congress would prove a success, ushering the nation in a new era dedicated to building a prosperous, strong, civilised and happy country.



To contribute to the overall success of the Congress, the delegation will uphold the spirit of unity, demonstrate a high sense of responsibility, and strictly comply with the Congress’s agenda, rules, and procedures.



It will devote full capabilities and collective wisdom to convey the voice, aspirations and resolve of the provincial Party Committee and people as it deliberates and decides on matters of critical importance to the Party and the country, he said.



Particular emphasis will be placed on contributing views to the Congress documents, especially concerning the refinement of the development institutional framework, renewal of the growth model, promotion of economic development in tandem with social progress and equity, the building of Vietnamese culture and people, bolstering national defence-security and external relations, and constructing a clean, strong Party and political system.

With the utmost sense of responsibility, immediately following the Congress, Phong pledged to thoroughly study, widely disseminate and rigorously follow its decisions, quickly translating them into tailored action programmes, resolutions and plans that suit local conditions, thereby joining the entire country in delivering the full success of the Resolution.

Looking back on the past 2020-2025 term, Phong noted that Thanh Hoa achieved an average GRDP growth rate of 10.24%, with the provincial economy in 2025 expanding to nearly 1.9 times its size in 2020. Infrastructure investment has shifted toward a more integrated and modern approach, while the business environment has seen continued improvement./.