Thanh Ha lychee harvest and trade promotion launched in Hai Duong

This year, the Thanh Ha lychee yield is around 38,000 tonnes. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities of northern Hai Duong province, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on May 30 launched the 2025 Thanh Ha lychee harvest season and held a trade promotion conference with domestic and foreign partners.

The event featured the symbolic opening of orchards and the ceremonial shipment of Thanh Ha lychees abroad. It aimed to honour farmers' contributions and support lychee consumption both domestically and internationally.

Hai Duong currently has 8,800 hectares of lychee, including 3,300 hectares in Thanh Ha district, with an estimated total output of 65,000 tonnes. The harvest will run from late May through June.

To facilitate trade, the province has streamlined administrative procedures and improved logistics. Over 70 lychee-growing zones have been certified with VietGAP or GlobalGAP standards. Hai Duong has also secured 198 planting area codes and 16 packing facility codes to support exports.

The enterprises sign a cooperation agreements with lychee production cooperatives in Thanh Ha at the conference on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

Around 20,000 tonnes are expected to be sold in the domestic market, while the rest will be exported to China, the US, Japan, the EU, and other high-value markets.

Representatives from Vietnam’s overseas trade offices and foreign partners noted growing demand for Thanh Ha lychees, particularly in markets like the US and Japan.

However, they emphasised the importance of complying with import standards, improving packaging and post-harvest processes, and promoting the brand through targeted communication campaigns.

Exporters and local cooperatives signed agreements at the event to ensure stable supply and quality. Provincial leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting businesses and expanding the global reach of Hai Duong’s agricultural products./.